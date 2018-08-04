Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $200,000 in Exelon Co. (EXC) Stock

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,704 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 201,350 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 31.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,516 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,621 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

