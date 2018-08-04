Cue Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Cue Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 111,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

