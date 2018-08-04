Cryptopay Trading Down 23.3% This Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $3,505.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013763 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00375217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00195215 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,666,274 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

