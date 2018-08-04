Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 77,793 Shares of ING Groep NV (ING)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,793 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 270,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 21,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 377,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ING shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of ING Groep opened at $14.97 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.61%. research analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2799 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

