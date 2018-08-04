Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $852,388.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,841.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

