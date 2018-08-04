Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 112.2% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 149,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,400,000 after buying an additional 78,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 62,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Biogen to $483.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

Biogen opened at $344.21 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

