Critical Survey: OvaScience (OVAS) versus Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

OvaScience (NASDAQ: OVAS) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of OvaScience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of OvaScience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OvaScience and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OvaScience $290,000.00 109.75 -$50.97 million ($1.32) -0.67 Alexion Pharmaceuticals $3.55 billion 7.76 $443.30 million $5.16 23.97

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than OvaScience. OvaScience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OvaScience and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OvaScience -14,580.87% -58.43% -51.55% Alexion Pharmaceuticals -2.68% 15.21% 9.96%

Volatility & Risk

OvaScience has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OvaScience and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OvaScience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 17 0 2.94

OvaScience presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,585.39%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $160.47, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Given OvaScience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OvaScience is more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals beats OvaScience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OvaScience

OvaScience, Inc., a fertility company, discovers, develops, and commercializes fertility treatment options for women and families struggling with infertility worldwide. Its patented technology is based on the discovery about the existence of egg precursor (EggPC) cells to transform the treatment landscape for women's fertility. The company offers various fertility treatment options, including OvaPrime treatment to restore a woman's egg production by isolating a woman's own EggPC cells within her ovary to mature in vivo into healthy and fertilizable eggs; OvaTure treatment to mature EggPC cells into fertilizable eggs in vitro or outside the body by eliminating the need for hormone stimulation; and AUGMENT treatment to enhance the fertilization and pregnancy rates by using mitochondria from a woman's own EggPC cells. It also provides OvaXon for the prevention of inherited diseases for human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Ovastem, Inc. and changed its name to OvaScience, Inc. in May 2011. OvaScience, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia; and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase I for PNH and aHUS; and Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. Further, it develops cPMP (cyclic Pyranopterin Monophosphate) (ALXN 1101) for molybdenum cofactor deficiency disease type A; and Samalizumab (ALXN6000), an immunomodulatory humanized monoclonal antibody. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other healthcare providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to use drug-delivery technology in the development of subcutaneous formulations for its portfolio of products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

