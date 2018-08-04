Critical Review: Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) and OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 16.84% 9.82% 1.18% Codorus Valley Bancorp 17.13% 10.81% 1.05%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OceanFirst Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus price target of $33.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $215.90 million 6.38 $42.47 million $1.70 16.83 Codorus Valley Bancorp $81.94 million 3.45 $12.00 million N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office located in Toms River, New Jersey; and 45 additional branch offices and 3 deposit production facilities in central and southern New Jersey, as well as operates a wealth management office in Ocean County, and commercial loan production offices in the Philadelphia area and Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

