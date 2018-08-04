Critical Contrast: SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR (SEKEY) and Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR (OTCMKTS: SEKEY) and Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR alerts:

0.1% of SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Forescout Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Forescout Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR and Forescout Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR 3.80% 8.52% 4.27% Forescout Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR and Forescout Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR $10.37 billion 0.68 $393.52 million N/A N/A Forescout Technologies $220.87 million 6.33 -$91.20 million ($7.93) -4.49

SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR has higher revenue and earnings than Forescout Technologies.

Dividends

SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Forescout Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR and Forescout Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Forescout Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

Forescout Technologies has a consensus target price of $36.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Forescout Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forescout Technologies is more favorable than SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR.

Summary

SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR beats Forescout Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others. The company's Visual Communications segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3LCD projectors for business, education, and the home markets; high-temperature polysilicon TFT LCD panels for 3LCD projectors; and smart eyewear. Its Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches and watch movements; sensing systems and equipment; built-in sensors used in the personal health and sports fields, etc.; industrial robots and other production systems; and electronic devices. This segment also designs, manufactures, and sells electronic devices, such as crystal units, crystal oscillators, and quartz sensors for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications; and CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications, as well as provides metal powders and surface finishing services. Seiko Epson Corporation was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The company's products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizations' networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. sells its products and services through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.