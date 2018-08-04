Critical Comparison: Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) versus Antero Midstream GP (AMGP)

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE: ETE) and Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit and Antero Midstream GP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit 0 2 12 0 2.86 Antero Midstream GP 0 5 6 0 2.55

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit presently has a consensus target price of $20.64, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. Antero Midstream GP has a consensus target price of $22.70, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Antero Midstream GP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream GP is more favorable than Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit and Antero Midstream GP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit $40.52 billion 0.50 $915.00 million $1.21 15.64 Antero Midstream GP $69.72 million 49.41 $2.32 million $0.03 616.67

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream GP. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Antero Midstream GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Antero Midstream GP pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream GP pays out 1,666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream GP has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit and Antero Midstream GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit 2.56% 5.13% 1.67% Antero Midstream GP 32.91% 225.55% 109.27%

Summary

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit beats Antero Midstream GP on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. Its midstream operations include ownership and operation of natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, natural gas processing plants, natural gas treating facilities, and natural gas conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company's NGL transportation and services operations include ownership of approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC and changed its name to Antero Midstream GP LP in May 2017. Antero Midstream GP LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

