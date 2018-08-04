Critical Comparison: Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) versus ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics N/A -81.74% -56.48% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -161.44% -71.47% -63.74%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Agile Therapeutics and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 2 9 0 2.82

Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,047.77%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $50.40, indicating a potential upside of 231.14%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.58, suggesting that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics N/A N/A -$28.30 million ($0.91) -0.32 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $124.90 million 15.21 -$289.40 million ($2.36) -6.45

Agile Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals beats Agile Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. The company is also developing a pipeline of other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

