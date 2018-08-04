Critical Analysis: Glu Mobile (GLUU) vs. Obic (OBIIF)

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) and Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glu Mobile and Obic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile $286.83 million 2.90 -$97.57 million ($0.51) -11.67 Obic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Obic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glu Mobile.

Risk & Volatility

Glu Mobile has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obic has a beta of 4.77, suggesting that its stock price is 377% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Glu Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Glu Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glu Mobile and Obic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile -18.88% -26.19% -14.64% Obic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Glu Mobile and Obic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile 0 2 4 0 2.67 Obic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glu Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $6.04, indicating a potential upside of 1.54%. Given Glu Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Glu Mobile is more favorable than Obic.

Summary

Glu Mobile beats Obic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay and Kim Kardashian; and Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Racing Rivals. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

