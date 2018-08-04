Critical Analysis: Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) versus Federated Investors (FII)

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE: BSIG) and Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and Federated Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightsphere Investment Group 4.26% 143.17% 13.96% Federated Investors 26.70% 31.51% 19.28%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brightsphere Investment Group and Federated Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightsphere Investment Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Federated Investors 2 6 0 0 1.75

Brightsphere Investment Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.28%. Federated Investors has a consensus price target of $28.64, indicating a potential upside of 25.02%. Given Brightsphere Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brightsphere Investment Group is more favorable than Federated Investors.

Dividends

Brightsphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Federated Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Brightsphere Investment Group pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated Investors pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Federated Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Federated Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and Federated Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightsphere Investment Group $887.40 million 1.52 $4.20 million $1.62 7.57 Federated Investors $1.10 billion 2.11 $291.34 million $2.18 10.51

Federated Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Brightsphere Investment Group. Brightsphere Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federated Investors beats Brightsphere Investment Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.