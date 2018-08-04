Criteo’s (CRTO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of Criteo traded up $0.14, reaching $26.41, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,578,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,717. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.78. Criteo has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, COO Mary Spilman sold 3,815 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $128,718.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 37.1% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,820,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Criteo by 8.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,084,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,711,000 after buying an additional 246,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Criteo by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,612,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,831,000 after buying an additional 207,495 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Criteo by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,621,000 after buying an additional 215,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Criteo by 3.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,645,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after buying an additional 62,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

