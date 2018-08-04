Criteo (CRTO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of Criteo opened at $26.41 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Criteo has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, COO Mary Spilman sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $128,718.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Criteo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 326,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

