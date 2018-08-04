Criteo (CRTO) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.78. Criteo has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Spilman sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $128,718.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

