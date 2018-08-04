Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bunge (BG) Price Target to $77.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bunge to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of Bunge opened at $66.09 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bunge has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $289,776.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 2.5% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

