Credit Suisse Group Boosts Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Price Target to $13.00

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies traded down $0.45, hitting $11.80, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 595,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,055. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,827,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,307 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 789,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 198,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

