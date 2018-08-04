Credit Agricole S A Sells 27,878 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,878 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 230,769 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,093,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 169.6% during the first quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,072.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Gabelli started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.28.

Shares of Home Depot opened at $195.64 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $207.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

