Creative Planning Sells 22,750 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 49.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Range Resources by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 943,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 321,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Range Resources by 847.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 269,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 241,397 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Range Resources by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.02.

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $153,773.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Range Resources opened at $15.57 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

