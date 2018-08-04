Creative Planning Has $345,000 Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Motco lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,034.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 134.2% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 76.8% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Robert Kelley purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,168,203.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas opened at $23.45 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COG shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

