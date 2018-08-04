Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY) & Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Head to Head Comparison

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS: CRARY) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 18.57% 5.97% 0.25% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 16.27% 6.48% 0.36%

0.4% of Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR $21.05 billion 1.91 $4.12 billion $0.69 10.26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.79 billion 1.51 $11.05 billion $0.71 8.76

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail customers, corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; derivatives, securitization, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment to beneficiaries. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt/equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental clients; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

