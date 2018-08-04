Cowen Boosts KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Price Target to $148.00

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on KLA-Tencor to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.33.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. KLA-Tencor has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 75.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,854,000 after buying an additional 422,358 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 51.6% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 828,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after buying an additional 282,042 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 95.1% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 526,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after buying an additional 256,389 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 199.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 326,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after buying an additional 217,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 18.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,303,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,132,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

