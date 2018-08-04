Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Stake Raised by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cotiviti were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66,877 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cotiviti by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,039,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after buying an additional 214,121 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Cotiviti by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,539,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,020,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cotiviti by 47.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after buying an additional 431,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cotiviti by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,017,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after buying an additional 68,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cotiviti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In other Cotiviti news, Director James E. Parisi sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,028,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Cotiviti stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. Cotiviti had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

