CoStar Group (CSGP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CoStar Group earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.1077634785155 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CoStar Group to $412.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.09.

Shares of CoStar Group opened at $423.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $255.41 and a 52-week high of $446.96. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total transaction of $2,002,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.93, for a total value of $1,805,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,755 shares of company stock worth $17,591,110 in the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.