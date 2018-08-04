Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,809. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -2.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

