Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In related news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Strouse sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $3,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,777 shares of company stock worth $5,071,520. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Urban Outfitters opened at $44.71 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.79 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. MKM Partners raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.