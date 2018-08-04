Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,591.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

GPOR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Eurobank EFG upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

Gulfport Energy opened at $11.41 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $252.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

