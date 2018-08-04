Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,622 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF opened at $47.75 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

