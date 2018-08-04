Cormark Comments on PFB Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (PFB)

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB) – Cormark upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for PFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for PFB’s FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get PFB alerts:

PFB opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. PFB has a one year low of C$7.90 and a one year high of C$9.65.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). PFB had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of C$21.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.80 million.

About PFB

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PFB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.