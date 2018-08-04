Cormark Comments on PFB Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (PFB)

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB) – Cormark upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for PFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for PFB’s FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
PFB opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. PFB has a one year low of C$7.90 and a one year high of C$9.65.
About PFB
PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.
