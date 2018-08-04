Core-Mark (CORE) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CORE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ CORE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 286,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Core-Mark has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core-Mark news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 1,930 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $39,777.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,909.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Colter bought 5,000 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,134.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,430 shares of company stock worth $178,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

