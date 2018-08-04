Core Laboratories (CLB) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News stories about Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Core Laboratories earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.5555587683154 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen set a $98.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of Core Laboratories opened at $111.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.55 and a 12-month high of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

