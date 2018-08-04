Cooke & Bieler LP Has $2.67 Million Stake in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Torchmark by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Torchmark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Torchmark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 351,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Torchmark by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Torchmark opened at $86.87 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Torchmark Co. has a one year low of $74.48 and a one year high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Torchmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

In other Torchmark news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,296,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,409.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $1,059,423.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,935.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,747 shares of company stock worth $5,821,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

