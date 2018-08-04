Convergys Corp (CVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

CVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convergys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of Convergys opened at $24.42 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Convergys has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.28 million. Convergys had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts expect that Convergys will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This is a boost from Convergys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Convergys’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Convergys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Convergys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Convergys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Convergys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Convergys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

