Contrasting Xerox (XRX) and Immersion (IMMR)

Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Xerox pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Immersion does not pay a dividend. Xerox pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xerox has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Immersion and Xerox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion 0 2 1 0 2.33 Xerox 0 3 4 0 2.57

Immersion presently has a consensus target price of $13.42, suggesting a potential upside of 24.46%. Xerox has a consensus target price of $36.70, suggesting a potential upside of 40.40%. Given Xerox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xerox is more favorable than Immersion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immersion and Xerox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion $35.01 million 9.38 -$45.29 million ($1.19) -9.06 Xerox $10.27 billion 0.65 $195.00 million $3.48 7.51

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than Immersion. Immersion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xerox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Xerox shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Immersion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xerox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Immersion and Xerox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion 33.68% 118.96% 55.89% Xerox 1.22% 16.63% 5.59%

Volatility and Risk

Immersion has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xerox has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xerox beats Immersion on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. Further, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Additionally, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services. The company also provides desktop monochrome and color printers, and multifunction printers; copiers, digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; graphic communications and commercial printers; inkjet presses; and FreeFlow portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration of print jobs processing. In addition, it sells paper products, wide-format systems, and global imaging systems network integration solutions. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

