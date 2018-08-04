Contrasting National Health Investors (NHI) & AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 53.88% 11.69% 6.06% AvalonBay Communities 39.01% 8.42% 4.72%

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Health Investors pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Health Investors has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. National Health Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Health Investors and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 1 5 4 0 2.30 AvalonBay Communities 0 13 9 0 2.41

National Health Investors presently has a consensus price target of $71.88, indicating a potential downside of 5.63%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $190.11, indicating a potential upside of 5.57%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Health Investors and AvalonBay Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $278.66 million 11.35 $159.36 million $5.33 14.29 AvalonBay Communities $2.16 billion 11.53 $876.92 million $8.62 20.89

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than National Health Investors. National Health Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats National Health Investors on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. Visit www.nhireit.com for more information.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,162 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. More information may be found on the Company's website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

