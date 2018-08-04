Contrasting ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (AHKSY) and Innospec (IOSP)

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS: AHKSY) and Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Innospec shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Innospec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR and Innospec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR $18.44 billion 1.07 $1.53 billion $2.24 12.59 Innospec $1.31 billion 1.46 $61.80 million $4.66 16.76

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Innospec. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innospec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR and Innospec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Innospec 0 1 2 0 2.67

Innospec has a consensus target price of $75.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Innospec’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innospec is more favorable than ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR and Innospec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR 8.29% 13.14% 7.13% Innospec 4.86% 14.91% 8.37%

Dividends

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Innospec pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Innospec pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Innospec has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Innospec is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innospec has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innospec beats ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; consumables; cleaners; and packaging products. It is also involved in the construction of homes and apartments; management of rental units and condominiums; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing. In addition, the company provides prescription drugs and diagnostic reagents; dialyzers, therapeutic apheresis and CRRTs, leukocyte reduction filters, and virus removal filters; defibrillators, AEDs, automated CPRs, fluid resuscitation pump, temperature management products, and data solutions, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices. Further, it offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products. Additionally, the company provides aerated concrete products, foundation systems, insulation materials, and structural components; and engineering and employment agency services, as well as speech recognition middleware and UVC LED products. Asahi Kasei Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segment's products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, formulators of personal care and home care, agrochemical and mining formulations, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

