Continental (CON) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €241.15 ($283.70).

Continental traded down €2.00 ($2.35), reaching €184.45 ($217.00), on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 1-year low of €186.55 ($219.47) and a 1-year high of €257.40 ($302.82).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

