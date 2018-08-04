Continental Building Products (CBPX) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Building Products’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

CBPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a $32.10 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of Continental Building Products traded up $2.65, reaching $34.30, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,058,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,451. Continental Building Products has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Building Products will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Building Products news, VP David Bruce Briggs sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $105,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 112,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 94,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

