Container Store Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (TCS)

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,010 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,385% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TCS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.15 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.28%. equities research analysts forecast that Container Store Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Container Store Group by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

