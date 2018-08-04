Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land opened at $62.47 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.38. Consolidated-Tomoka Land had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

