Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Position Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 17.5% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 160.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison opened at $79.11 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.