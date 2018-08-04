Consolidated Edison (ED) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.27.

Shares of Consolidated Edison opened at $79.11 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.06. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a sector underperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.45.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

