CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 24.61%.

CONSOL Coal Resources traded up $0.70, hitting $17.65, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,859. The company has a market cap of $448.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.35. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This is an increase from CONSOL Coal Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.41%.

CCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

