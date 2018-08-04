Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,902,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,005,185 shares during the quarter. Valeant Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.27% of Valeant Pharmaceuticals worth $183,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 201,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,531,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,760,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRX opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.38.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Valeant Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Valeant Pharmaceuticals will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $327,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRX. TheStreet lowered Valeant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

