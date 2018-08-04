Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 690,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,409. The firm has a market cap of $436.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.04. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.77%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $172,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,772.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $91,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,870 shares of company stock valued at $374,717. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 131.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 57.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

