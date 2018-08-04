Compass Point Reaffirms Buy Rating for Walker & Dunlop (WD)

Compass Point reissued their buy rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.89. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $61.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $1,125,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,535.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 635,270 shares in the company, valued at $34,241,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,037 shares of company stock worth $14,815,366 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,658,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,495,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,755,000 after purchasing an additional 51,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.