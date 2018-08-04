Compass Diversified (CODI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Compass Diversified earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9469437521965 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of Compass Diversified traded down $0.05, hitting $17.55, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 153,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,827. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $429.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $580,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,736.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 176,115 shares of company stock worth $2,941,903. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors.

