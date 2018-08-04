Comparing Zions Bancorp (ZION) and MB Financial (MBFI)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) and MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zions Bancorp and MB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorp 1 6 11 1 2.63 MB Financial 0 7 0 0 2.00

Zions Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $58.84, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. MB Financial has a consensus target price of $47.74, suggesting a potential downside of 0.91%. Given Zions Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorp is more favorable than MB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Zions Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of MB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Zions Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of MB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Zions Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. MB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Zions Bancorp pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MB Financial pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and MB Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. MB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Zions Bancorp has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MB Financial has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorp and MB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorp 25.03% 10.86% 1.17% MB Financial 27.78% 7.92% 1.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zions Bancorp and MB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorp $2.74 billion 3.84 $592.00 million $2.86 18.65 MB Financial $1.04 billion 3.90 $304.04 million $2.39 20.16

Zions Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MB Financial. Zions Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zions Bancorp beats MB Financial on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; and small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 433 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit. Its commercial banking products also comprise deposit and treasury management products and services, such as Internet banking products, investment sweep and zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, ATM access, telephone banking, lockboxes, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, information reporting, wire transfers, vault services, remote deposit capture, and checking accounts; capital markets and international banking services; and credit, deposit, and treasury management services for real estate operators and investors. In addition, this segment offers loans to equipment lessors; retail banking services; cards and bank sponsorships; and wealth management solutions. The Leasing segment provides lease originations and related services. This segment's lease portfolio consists of computer systems, satellite equipment, and medical equipment, as well as general manufacturing, industrial, construction, and transportation equipment. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential mortgage loans for sale to investors. The company offers its products and services through 86 banking offices in the Chicago metropolitan area; and 129 ATMs. MB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

