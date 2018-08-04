Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Commscope posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Commscope had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Commscope’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Commscope and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Commscope and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

COMM stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Commscope has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

In other news, COO Morgan C. S. Kurk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.27 per share, with a total value of $146,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robyn T. Mingle purchased 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,693 shares of company stock worth $283,333 over the last three months. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Commscope by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 202,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commscope by 3,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the period.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

